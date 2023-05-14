Chattanooga Mocs graduate Dorota Zalewska won the NCAA Raleigh Regionals this past Wednesday. Her 12-under 204 total is a program record as she captured medalist honors by four shots. She turned in rounds of 69, 66 and 69 over three days at N.C. State’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course.
It’s the first NCAA Regionals win for the Mocs women’s golf program. The last time the “Power C” sat atop an NCAA Leaderboard at the end of an event was 2012 with men’s golf and PGA Tour pro Stephan Jaeger (‘12) sweeping team and individual wins at the Bowling Green Regionals.
It was not only a dominating performance, buut Zalewska kept dotting her name throughout the program’s record book. The latest is the 204 total. The 12-under finish is the program’s 54-hole record tally and it was the 12th time of her career finishing par or better in an event, which doubles her nearest competition, former teammate Esme Hamilton (‘22), who had six from 2019-22.
“I’m so happy, I just can’t believe it,” Zalewska shared from the Raleigh-Durham Airport. “About five minutes after we’re done, coach (Colette Murray) came over and we started celebrating and thinking about my journey. I’m from a country (Poland) where golf is not the most important sport to play and I just won regionals.
“I really have no words. It just all came together this week.”
She certainly wasn’t on cruise control starting the day with a 3-stroke lead. Zalewska came out with birdies at Nos. 1, 4 and 5 to start out 3-under and push her advantage to five shots. A par on six was followed by back-to-back birdies on seven and eight to jump out to a 7-stroke margin at the turn.
Bogeys at 11 and 12 slowed the bullet train a bit. She got a stroke back at 15 before bogey at 18. That closed the tourney with a 4-stroke win over Julia Misemer (Arizona) and Lauren Olivares (N.C. State). Zalewska was nine clear of the number to qualify for the finals.
“It’s just relief,” she added. “I’ve had around three chances to win and didn’t finish how I wanted to this year. I tried to learn from those and it just worked well this week. Finally, I was the old Dori playing golf. I was reacting too much (before). This tournament, I just relaxed and enjoyed. Playing a longer course on bent grass was good for me too, for sure.
“I just played golf. My ball striking was good and coach did an amazing job with reads on every green.”
Zalewska advances to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. She tackles the field from May 19-22 in the stroke play portion of the event.