051723_CCN_Zalewska.jpg

Dorota Zalewska’s win at the NCAA Raleigh Regionals is the 6th Chattanooga Mocs regionals victory across all sports.

 Lucy Berres, Wake Forest

Chattanooga Mocs graduate Dorota Zalewska won the NCAA Raleigh Regionals this past Wednesday. Her 12-under 204 total is a program record as she captured medalist honors by four shots. She turned in rounds of 69, 66 and 69 over three days at N.C. State’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course.

It’s the first NCAA Regionals win for the Mocs women’s golf program. The last time the “Power C” sat atop an NCAA Leaderboard at the end of an event was 2012 with men’s golf and PGA Tour pro Stephan Jaeger (‘12) sweeping team and individual wins at the Bowling Green Regionals.

