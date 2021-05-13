Memorial Day is Monday, May 31, and the tradition in Catoosa County is to raise crosses and flags in honor of deceased veterans from this county. Each cross has a veteran's name and branch of service.
This spring volunteers will be raising more than 1,850 crosses and flags on full-size poles.
If you would like to help with this patriotic observance, volunteers will meet at the Flag Building on Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. on Mountain Street (directly behind Ringgold First Baptist Church). The flags will stay up for two weeks and volunteers will again be needed to take them down on Monday, June 7, at 9 a.m.
Also, on Monday, May 31, bugler Steve Price will present a “Taps” memorial ceremony at 7 p.m. in front of Ringgold City Hall. The public is invited to attend.
If you have questions, call Ringgold City Hall (706-935-3061) and you will be given the name and phone number of a volunteer who can provide more information.