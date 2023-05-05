The Young Men's Christian Association of Rome and Floyd County Georgia Inc. will begin 2023 summer food service on June 5 and end on July 27.
Key days to know:
The Young Men's Christian Association of Rome and Floyd County Georgia Inc. will begin 2023 summer food service on June 5 and end on July 27.
Key days to know:
The YMCA is an equal opportunity provider. For more, please contact Stephanie McElhone, YMCA Community Development Director, at 706-232-2468 or email smcelhone@ymcarome.org.
About the program:
In accordance with federal civil rights law and Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency where they applied for benefits.
Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (English) or USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (Spanish). Form AD-3027 is online at:
and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.
Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax: (202) 6907442; or email: program.intake@usda.gov. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.