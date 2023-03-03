There are no scheduled statewide elections this year, but Rome and Cave Spring will hold municipal elections. There is also expected to be a countywide vote on a special purpose, local option sales tax package in November.
Rome
The nine Rome City Commissioners serve staggered 4-year terms, with six of the seats up for election this year.
On the ballot will be the three Ward 1 seats, currently held by Sundai Stevenson, Mark Cochran and Jim Bojo. Stevenson has been on the board since 2016. Cochran and Bojo are finishing their first terms.
The three Ward 3 seats also will be open. They're currently held by Bill Collins, Craig McDaniel and Bonny Askew, who won the seat in 2019. Collins has been on the board since 1996 and McDaniel since 2016.
All 7 seats of the Rome Board of Education were filled in 2021. The next city school board elections will be in 2025.
City Commission candidates must live in the ward where they qualify but all city voters will weigh in on the races. They’ll be able to choose up to three candidates in each ward. The three candidates in each ward with the most votes will take the seats in January.
Ward 1 covers the downtown district and the area to the east, between the Oostanaula and Etowah rivers. Ward 3 is west of the Oostanaula and north of the Coosa River.
The elections are nonpartisan. Each year, commissioners select one of their number to serve as mayor, essentially the board's chair.
In 2022, the City Commission approved, in a 5-4 vote, an increase in the pay for commissioners and city school board members. The first raises since the late 1990s will take effect in 2024, after the 2023 municipal elections. Commissioners will get $12,000, up from $8,400. The charter sets school board members’ salaries at half that of commissioners.
Cave Spring
Currently, Cave Spring has a mayor and 5 city council members, serving staggered 4-year terms.
Three seats are up for election this year: Mayor, held by Rob Ware; Post 1, held by Tom Lindsey; and Post 2, held by Joyce Mink. All three were unopposed in 2019 and the city canceled its scheduled election.
This year may be more complicated -- or not.
Under the city charter, the mayor is the chief administrator, handling day to day operations. But it’s a part-time elected position and the council — including Ware — think it’s time to bring on a full time professional city manager. They unanimously agreed to change the charter. However, the amendment has to go through the Georgia General Assembly, which gavels out on March 29.
Legislation was ready to submit last month but City Attorney Frank Beacham said it needed some clarification. A major point: What would happen to the mayoral role when a city manager takes over.
Whether or not the charter change makes it through this year, the three positions -- mayor and two council seats-- are expected to be on the ballot. Candidates are nonpartisan and run citywide.
SPLOST
Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring are gearing up to put a SPLOST package before voters in November. The project list has not yet been decided.
Collections for the 5-year, $63.8 million 2017 SPLOST package started April 1, 2019, and run through March 31, 2024. If approved, collections for the new package would start April 1 next year.
Officials started asking last year for residents to submit proposed projects. The bulk of the proposals, however, typically come from city and county agencies.
The county has been soliciting applications from residents interested in serving on the 2023 SPLOST Citizen Committee, charged with reviewing the proposed projects and recommending a project list. The application period closed Friday and a committee is expected to be announced shortly.
The final package -- including the length of collection, estimated revenue and cost projections -- will be determined by the Rome and Floyd County commissions and the Cave Spring City Council. However, in recent years officials have been accepting the citizen committee's recommendation unchanged.