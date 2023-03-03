Cave Spring2.jpg

There are no scheduled statewide elections this year, but Rome and Cave Spring will hold municipal elections. There is also expected to be a countywide vote on a special purpose, local option sales tax package in November.

Rome

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In