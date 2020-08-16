In a calendar year that has been so dominated by change, whether it be from a public health, political, or sports standpoint, it only makes sense that the Rockmart Yellow Jackets will be playing in a different classification and region in 2020.
Rockmart’s four-year residency in Region 7-AA yielded a 27-1 record, three straight region titles and a Class AA runner-up finish. Now back in Class 3A, the Jackets are in mostly uncharted territory, and they begin their season with possibly two of their toughest tests.
After compiling an undefeated regular season in 2019, the Yellow Jackets seemed to be a sure-fire threat to return to the AA state championship game.
Unfortunately, a postseason injury to then-junior quarterback Javin Whatley threw a monkey wrench into Rockmart’s plans as they went on to lose to Brooks County in the second round.
Despite their early exit, everyone understood that the Jackets took a big step forward from 2018 to 2019. This has been a trend under head coach Biff Parson. In every season under his leadership, Rockmart has improved on the field and in the stats book.
They had completed a second straight undefeated regular season, but this time the Jackets crushed every opponent they faced. Their closest wins all year came against Temple and Pepperell, which were both three-possession score differences.
Now, the question will be how much the Jackets can improve as they trek back to a larger classification. Rather than being the big fish in a small pond, Rockmart will be a big fish in a lake.
It seems obvious that when a team enters a new class the competition gets that much tougher. However, it would not be far-fetched to state that the Jackets were placed in one of the strongest regions in all of 3A.
Playing in a nine-team region spread across extreme northwest Georgia, Rockmart will square off with playoff powerhouse North Murray, improving programs in Adairsville, Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe, Murray County, and Sonoraville, and rebuilding teams like Coahulla Creek, LaFayette, and Ringgold.
In speaking with Parson, it is obvious that the Jackets are excited for the new frontier.
“We are moving up to Classification 3A this year, but our guys are looking forward to the challenge,” Parson said. “They keep telling me how badly they want to give it all they’ve got this year.
“It really is a good region. You’ve got big ones like North Murray, Sonoraville, and Adairsville, but it’s going to be a tough region from top to bottom because every single team can be good,” Parson said. “Nobody will ever be able to take a week off in this region.”
In order to prepare his Jackets for the grueling eight-game region schedule, Parson did not hold back in attempting to schedule the best non-region competition possible. The Jackets open their season with Class 6A Rome, a state power the last four seasons in Class 5A under legendary coach John Reid, and rival Cedartown, an annual playoff team in Class 4A.
“We’ve had success in recent years, but with our non-region schedule this year I wanted to really be able to see where we’re at,” Parson said.
“With Cedartown, it’s a given we were going to play them. It’s the county rivalry, they’re a great team bringing back some big time guys, and we are looking forward to that game,” Parson said. “Rome is another program that has had a lot of success under coach Reid. They’ve won state championships, they’re a great program, so we connected and set a game up. We don’t feel that we are inferior to Rome just like we, Rockmart, don’t think that we are superior to anyone else. It’ll be a great challenge for our team.”
Another obvious challenge for the Jackets — as well as teams across the country this year — has been the COVID-19 pandemic.
Initially, players were only allowed to condition by themselves. As time passed, the restrictions loosened, at first allowing a certain amount of players to practice at one time before it was allowed for entire teams to practice together.
However, Parson stated that the restrictions did not require too many alterations from their standpoint.
“To be honest, this year has pretty much been the same as the other years I’ve been at Rockmart,” Parson said. “I wouldn’t say that it’s been a difficult change. Our guys have been through it together before so they know what to expect. They’re coming out here, working with each other, getting better and getting ready for the season. When we were able to start practicing together (in early June), many of our guys were already in pretty good shape and we’ve taken it from there.”
Parson praised his team’s leaders — the Jackets’ upperclassmen.
“I expect big things from this team and a big part of that is because of our great senior class,” Parson said. “These guys are very experienced and a lot of them have been three- or four-year contributors.
“We bring back guys like Javin Whatley, Jai Penson, and Sherman Davis who were great last year. We also return another senior in Kieron Roberts, a guy who was injured and didn’t get to play much last year, at linebacker,” Parson said. “They’ve all done an incredible job leading the team this offseason. They were dealt a tough hand with the pandemic and modifications, but they’ve done a fantastic job in getting the younger guys to buy into our program and give it their all.
“I’m very anxious and excited to coach this group of seniors,” Parson said. “They’re a really, really good group, I’m so thankful to be able to coach them, and I’m expecting big things from them all.”
Parson will get his first chance to coach the 2020 Jackets on Sept. 4 in Rome, taking on the Wolves at Barron Stadium. After hosting rival Cedartown on Sept. 11, Rockmart has a bye the following week. They will start region play on Sept. 25 at Coahulla Creek.