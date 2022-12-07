The four-game homestand to begin the high school basketball season for Calhoun has ended.
Now the Yellow Jackets take their act to the road. In fact, the Yellow Jackets will not play at The Hive again until Friday, Dec. 23 when they face neighboring Adairsville in the last scheduled game before Christmas.
The Jackets won three of those four games and the easiest of them all came Tuesday night when they manhandled Cedartown, 68-28, to close out a most-successful opening week of play.
The Bulldogs, who are playing for the 4A state championship in football and are missing a few players who are still in pads, had all kinds of problems making shots against Calhoun's defense.
And it is the defensive end where the Jackets' seem to be making the most progress as the point totals allowed have gone down since their first game.
They beat Unity Christian to start the season but UC scored 65 points. Then they lost to South Paulding last Thursday, but allowed just 59 points before they gave up 52 to 7A Harrison last Saturday in a one-point win and then 28 to Cedartown.
Now they get set to head out to the road, starting Saturday, Dec. 10 when they go to Roswell to play former 7-5A colleague Blessed Trinity, which moved up a classification and is now in Region 7-6A.
The Titans are off to a 6-3 start this year and their game against Calhoun will be their second in two days as they host Alpharetta Friday night. The most important thing though for the green-and-gold is they are off to a strong start in their new Region, sitting with a 3-0 record.
They defeated John's Creek, 91-50 to start league play last week and beat Lassiter, 64-55, and then Spraberry, 58-46, last Tuesday to take the early lead in the 7-6A standings.
The game will also feature a matchup of two solid 6-foot-9 big men with Calhoun senior Dylan Faulkner going against Blessed Trinity senior Brigham Rogers. The pair played together on an AAU team in the past and the two had quite a match-up in February when Calhoun and Blessed Trinity, after two region games, met again in the Region 7-4A tournament at The Hive.
Faulkner has been a one-man wrecking crew since the season started and he had an exceptional period last week.
It started last Tuesday afternoon when he signed his college scholarship at play at Lipscomb University and about five hours later, he was in midseason form on the opening night of season with a 39-point night in a win over Unity Christian.
Then he ended the week early Saturday evening when he put back his owned missed shots for the winning points in a 53-52 over 7A Harrison.
He led the team Tuesday night against Cedartown with 13 points and now has 93 points through the team's first four games, which has put him over 1,100-point total for his high school career.
Head coach Vince Layson has also been playing a lot of people and 10 of them produced points Tuesday night in the win over Cedartown.
Besides Faulkner, sophomore guard Jace Jones had a season-high 12 points and junior guard Landon Chattam had 11 more. And Chattam has given the team a big lift offensively in his first year on the varsity team, having reached double-digit scoring in three of his first four games.