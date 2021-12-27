For the Calhoun High School basketball team, they are currently in a stretch that could go a long way towards determining what happens to them in the future.
With three games in three days, a stretch that began Tuesday afternoon with a contest against Excel Christian Academy, in the Tiger Christmas Clash tournament at Adairsville, the still-putting-everything-together Yellow Jackets have a real final chance to bond before their 5A Region 6 schedule kicks off in less than two weeks.
The Jackets, led by head coach Vince Layson, began the season with one group playing as some key guys were still playing football. But now those guys have been together at least once on the court and this week in Adairsville may be just the ointment they need to mesh as one.
The newcomers have made themselves known immediately as senior forward Peyton Law, senior forward Blaze Hamlett, freshman postman Emaree Winston, and point guard Christopher Lewis all looked good in their win over Adairsville.
Add in senior guard Branden Gray, and Calhoun could probably have a new starting five but senior Jaylan Harris and others have been solid as Layson tries to put all the pieces into the perfect fit.
But three games against good teams (Excel Christian was 7-2 coming into Tuesday's clash and details of that game were not available at press time) in a little over 48 hours will give the team a chance to get like it has not had before.
While the new returners have been a true bright spot, the team has been without the services of its other big man as 6-foot-8 junior Dylan Faulkner has been out with an injury. All the Calhoun fans who have been anxious to see how the team would like with the twin towers of 6-foot-6 Law and Faulkner on the floor at the same time, they will have to wait a little longer until Faulkner returns.