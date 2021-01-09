Gordon Lee High School celebrated its senior wrestlers last Tuesday night, but the Trojans could only manage a split of a tri-match that also featured Chattooga and Southeast Whitfield.
The Trojans got six-point pins from Connor Fine (120 pounds) and Penn Askew (138) in a 54-22 win over Chattooga, while Makayden Martin (106), Brody Hickman (113), Zane Murdock (126), Timy Duke (132), Nathaniel Hunley (152), Tomy Duke (195) and Gabe Lowe (HWT) all received forfeits.
The Indians won by pinfall at 170 and 220, picked up a major decision at 145 and claimed a forfeit at 160. There was a double-forfeit at 182.
Fine (120), Askew (138), Hunley (152) and Montgomery Kephart (170) all scored pins for the Trojans in the nightcap, a 46-36 loss to the Raiders, while Mason Leming (220) and Lowe (HWT) both won by forfeit.
The Raiders scored pins at 106, 113, 132, 145 and 195. They won a major decision at 126 and picked up forfeits at 160 and 182.
LaFayette goes 1-3 last week
The Ramblers were scheduled to wrestle both Rockmart and Armuchee at home last Tuesday night. However, the Indians were unable to make the trip and the Jackets would go on to defeat the Ramblers, 59-15, in the night’s only match.
LaFayette got pins from Avery Sullivan (132) and Karson Ledford (152), while Caleb Zwiger (170) won his match, 9-4.
The Ramblers crossed state lines on Saturday for a quad-match in Madison, Ala. and returned home with a win and two losses.
LaFayette dropped a 57-23 decision to Sparkman in their first match of the day. The Ramblers got pins from Ledford (160) and Hunter Deal (170), who both bumped up a weight class for the match. Sullivan (132) picked up a 19-3 technical fall and Matthew Salvador (113) won by forfeit.
The Orange-and-Black bounced back with a 51-30 win over Grissom as Sullivan (132), Ledford (152), Deal (160) and David Patterson (HWT) all won by pin and Carson Lanier (145) earned a 4-3 decision. Shelby Hall (106), Braxton Beavers (120), Trevor Mestrez (126) and Zwiger (170) all won by forfeit.
Then in the final match of the day against Thompson, LaFayette fell by a 58-18 count. The Ramblers’ points were secured by pins from Sullivan (132), Ledford (152) and Patterson (HWT).
Ringgold splits at Sonoraville
The Ringgold wrestling team made the drive to Gordon County on Thursday night and went 1-1 in a tri-match against Gordon Central and host Sonoraville, who has won the past three Class AAA traditional state titles.
The Tigers fell to the Phoenix, 72-12, as the lone points were scored by Hudson Moss (120 pounds) on a forfeit and a pin by Eric Jeffery (126).
Ringgold fared better against the Warriors with a 45-16 victory. The Tigers got pins from Gage Keener (113), Levi Lowery (170) and Falcon Dodson (HWT), while Brentlee Raby (195) won a 5-1 decision.
The other points all came from forfeit wins by Moss (120), Brayden Raby (132), Landon Eaker (145) and Michael Branam (152). There were double forfeits at 138, 160 and 182 pounds.
Heritage goes 2-0 in Rome
The Mat Generals picked up two more dual victories on Saturday, defeating Model (42-34) and Darlington (60-16).
Cayman Hughey (132 pounds) and Zach Brown (220) both went 2-0 on the day with two pins. Garrett Pennington (145) was 2-0 with one pin and Enrique Rodriguez (113) won both of his matches.
Conner Pennington (120) was 1-0, winning by pin, while Ethan Thurman (195) won his only match of the day.
Tate Thomas (106), Evan Wingrove (138) and Skylar Grant (152) were all 1-1 with one pin. Victor Johnson (126), Cooper Ables (160), Dax Akers (170) and Braeden Oliver (HWT) were all 1-1. Ricardo Rodriguez went 0-1 and the Generals had to forfeit at 182 in both matches.
Local teams will compete in the Area Duals this weekend to determine who will move on the state tournaments.
Gordon Lee will compete at Trion in the 7-A Duals. LaFayette will host the 6-AAA Duals, which will also feature LFO and Ringgold, while Ridgeland and Heritage will take part in the 7-AAAA Duals at Heritage.