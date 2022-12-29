The Ringgold and Gordon Lee High School wrestling teams put on solid showings at the 43rd Annual Rockmart Invitational on Thursday.

The Tigers finished in a very respectable third place with 118.5 points, just two spots ahead of the Trojans, who placed fifth at 87.5, despite missing six wrestlers on the day.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In