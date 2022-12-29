The Ringgold and Gordon Lee High School wrestling teams put on solid showings at the 43rd Annual Rockmart Invitational on Thursday.
The Tigers finished in a very respectable third place with 118.5 points, just two spots ahead of the Trojans, who placed fifth at 87.5, despite missing six wrestlers on the day.
The host Yellow Jackets captured the team title 283 points with Trion (221.5) earning the runner-up spot. Model was fourth with 90 points, while Northwest Whitfield (87) finished sixth in the 15-team field.
Tristan Busch was the lone winner for Ringgold as he went 4-0 to win the 144-pound weight class. Busch had a pair of pins to make the semifinals and picked up a 7-3 decision to earn a spot in the championship match. There he defeated Temple's of Braderick Bennet, 12-6, to win the title.
Jaxon Delgado went 4-1 and made the semis at 150, while Travis Talley finished 5-1 at heavyweight. Both wrestlers placed third.
Nolan Rohrer (120), Hudson Moss (132) and Brent Lee Raby (190) all finished fourth. Rohrer (2-2) and Moss (3-2) made the semifinals, while Raby went 4-2 on the day.
Price Pennington (126) went 3-2, but did not medal. Brayden Raby (157) and Daniel Lopez (215) were each 1-2, while Zane Rohrer (113), Evan Adcox (126) and Liam Gray (138) also wrestled for the Tigers.
As for the Trojans, they had three wrestlers make the finals, but all three had to settle for second place.
Landon Brown (120) won his first three matches, but lost to Rockmart's T.K. Davis, who is now 32-0 on the season. Timy Duke (215) won his first two to make the finals, but fell to 28-0 Lane Harris of Trion, while Gabe Lowe (HWT) went 3-1, but lost to Jace Davis of Rockmart, who is now 40-1 on the year.
Mason Dougherty (165) went 3-2 and made the semifinals before finishing fourth.
Also wrestling for Gordon Lee was Corbin Curd (132), Noah Garrison (138), Avery Bloodworth (150), James Slatton (157) and Ben Lockhart (190). All five wrestlers went 1-2 on the day.
Ringgold will wrestle tomorrow at the Murray County Duals, while Gordon Lee's next event is the Area 6-3A Duals at Ringgold on Jan. 7.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.