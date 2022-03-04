Candidates will start qualifying Monday for a lengthy list of local, state and federal offices that voters will fill this year. While some are already out on the campaign trail, anyone who wants to be on the ballot must officially sign up next week.
The qualifying period runs through noon on Friday for the May 24 election. The winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries will face off in the Nov. 8 general election. The nonpartisan judicial winners will take office in January 2023.
Also, the Rome Board of Education will be replacing member John Uldrick in a special election in November. The board is taking applications on the Rome City Schools website through March 15 for an appointee to fill his seat until then.
Floyd County is the only county in the state that elects its Juvenile Court judge. The others are appointed by the circuit's Superior Court judges.
Judge Greg Price -- who's also the president of the state Council of Juvenile Court Judges -- is not seeking another 4-year term. Candidates for that seat qualify with the Floyd County Board of Elections.
The Rome Circuit Superior Court judge seats held by William “Billy” Sparks and Kay Ann Wetherington also will be on the May ballot. Candidates qualify with the Georgia Secretary of State's office.
Statewide, terms are ending for four Georgia Supreme Court justices and four judges on the Georgia Court of Appeals.
The last day to register to vote in the primaries and judicial elections is April 25.
Party primaries
Georgians will elect a governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, commissioners for the agriculture, labor and insurance departments and two members of the Public Service Commission.
All the state's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and Georgia General Assembly also are on the ballot.
Candidates for federal and state offices will qualify with their parties in Atlanta.
* All of Floyd County is in the 14th Congressional District currently represented by Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene. The district also includes Chattooga, Polk, Paulding, Gordon, Catoosa, Dade, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties along with a southwest section of Cobb County.
New statewide voting district maps are in effect this year, a realignment based on population counts in the 2020 census. Congressional candidates are the only ones who do not have to live in their district.
Local qualifying
* Three Floyd County Commission seats will be on the ballot. The vote will be countywide but under the county charter, Post 1 candidates must live within the city limits of Rome and candidates for Post 4 and Post 5 must live in the unincorporated area or Cave Spring.
Two Floyd County Board of Education seats — held by Republicans Chip Hood and Tony Daniel — also will be up for grabs. City of Rome voters aren’t eligible to weigh in because they have a separate school system.
As with the U.S. House races, the Georgia General Assembly contests are expected to be held under the new voting district maps passed by the legislature last month.
Gov. Brian Kemp has until Jan. 1 to sign them into law. Several groups who contend they dilute minority voting strength are planning to launch legal challenges when he does.
The two-year terms of all state legislators end next year.
Under the new maps:
Floyd County will have two state senators. The majority of the county is in Senate District 52, the seat held by Republican incumbent Chuck Hufstetler of Rome. A northwest piece of Floyd is in Senate District 53, which is currently represented by Republican incumbent Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga.
The county will maintain three state House seats, although the shifted voting district lines mean many people’s representatives will change.
House District 14, currently represented by Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, will be wholly in Bartow County.
Instead, part of Floyd County — the Shannon area, down to Wayside Road — will be in House District 5. The incumbent is Republican Matt Barton of Calhoun.
House District 12, currently represented by Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, will expand to cover the western and southern part of Floyd, including Cave Spring and Lindale. It also will take in all of Chattooga County.
And House District 13 will cover the city of Rome and the Silver Creek community, running east to the Bartow County line. Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, is the incumbent.
The winners of the May 24 primaries will face each other in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.