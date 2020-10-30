More than 3,000 new Floyd County voters registered in the runup to Tuesday's election, bumping the active rolls over the 60,000 mark.
And the 60,727 who made the list before the Oct. 5 deadline is a significant jump from the 44,567 eligible to vote in 2016, the last presidential election.
Republican Donald Trump is seeking a second four-year term in office and Democrat Joe Biden is trying to stop him. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen is also on the ballot in Georgia, where there are another 16 qualified write-in candidates. Votes for write-in candidates are only counted if they qualify in advance with the secretary of state's office.
Trump won Floyd County with 70% of the vote in 2016, compared to 27% for Democrat Hillary Clinton and 3% cast for third-party candidates.
The county has continued to be a reliably red stronghold in elections since then. However, the demographic makeup of the electorate has been changing and the turnout rate has increased for women and people of color.
2016:
Tuesday was the deadline to register for the Nov. 8 presidential election. Green released reports Wednesday showing a total of 44,567 on the eligible active voter list.
women make up 54.6 percent of the local electorate, with a total of 24,330 compared to 20,237 men.
In terms of race, the breakdown is 34,747 white; 5,477 black; 793 Hispanic; and 3,550 others, including Asians and Native Americans.