Also Task Force call today --
We’ve never been here before, My timeline was diff from others timeline but who knows who’s right or wrong.
We are up to abt 7,000 tests a day. I would rather gave more but we’ll have to watch it carefully.
I think the gov’s making the best decisions he can….we’ll see. I do think he’s got the flexibility to make changes if needed. This area is in better posn than other parts of state because flattening curve -- hospitals more comfortable w/PPE etc … we’re in good shape.
NWGRH? Dont think will need it. And have world cong center so...
I think there’s been a lot of behavior change in thos comm and we need top keep -- and in legis. I think handshaking is a thing of the past.
Task force subcommittees meet more often, whole group abt 1/week.
I feel the hosps have things in control now and urgent health issues
Gov. Brian Kemp’s coronavirus response task force.
The subcommittees — made up of legislators and professionals with experience in specific areas — meet regularly by teleconference, and with the task force as a whole. Hufstetler, who’s on the ground at Redmond, is helping with primary care preparations.
“Staffing at the hospitals as a whole has not been an issue,” he said. “But in certain specialties it is an issue. ... The big thing is testing. It’s been so slow, we’re using an enormous amount of (personal protective equipment) on people who turn out to be negative. If we can get quicker testing, we can make better use of our resources and identify hotspots faster.”
Lumsden
Weekly conf calls and updates from the gov -- but dont really get any more info than we see in the news media. A little bit ahead, not much.
Going out some -- groc store, gas station --- fixed my wife’s flat tire today. Daily -- Check my emails, follow through w/req for assistance, conference calls -- but I’m getting a loy done around the house.
Scoggins
I’ve done all my honey-dos and got them caught up
Grandkids live close so can carry them out to the pond and play with the horses. (Not so good when it rains) Making the best of a bad situation
Just had a call -- Gov supposed to be coming out with some guidelines for reopening in the next few days -- supposedly 20 pages
I just hope Georgia’s doing the right thing and we’re going to come out ahead I hope it’s not going to turn on us.
Dempsey
Lot of Zoom conferences --
Behavioral health DDs and diff communities of providers sharing stories of figuring out how to serve people from afar.
Chair England is going to be sched some subcommittee mygs…. Dont know how that will be if doing it on video conf vs coming in
We miss each other too -- friends , church -- so many things have happened in people’s lives that aren’t covid related.
It’s going to be good to get back to seeing each other again