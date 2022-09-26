Seefried spec

Work is underway on a 447,753-square-foot industrial campus on 36 acres off Trimble Hollow Road in Adairsville.

 Contributed

The red hot development zone off Interstate 75 between Adairsville and Calhoun is growing again.

Seefried Properties, which specializes in the development, leasing and management of industrial properties, has started work on a 447,753-square-foot campus on 36 acres off Trimble Hollow Road in Adairsville.

