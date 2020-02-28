A 31-year-old man from Woodstock is in jail without bond after being charged with attempting to contact a person who he thought was a child for sex, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Joseph Hartman, of Woodstock, made contact on the internet with a person he believed to be a teenager. He asked the “child” to meet him at a Floyd County location for “graphic” sex acts he wished to perform. He made arrangements to meet the child in Floyd and take the “child” to his home in Woodstock.
He is charged with obscene internet contact with a child, aggravated criminal molestation, and sexual exploitation.
He remains in the Floyd County Jail without bond.
Inmates had drugs in Floyd County Prison
Two inmates at the Floyd County Prison were arrested on charges of having items prohibited by inmates.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Matthew Bryan, 30, and Anthony Lamar Brooks, 47, are accused of having marijuana in the prison. They were both charged on Thursday.
For Brooks, on September 12, 2018, during a search of his person in the prison, he was found to have 5.8 grams of marijuana “wrapped into four individual packages.
Bryan was found to have 9.2 grams of marijuana “packaged for sale” in October of 2018.
Both were arrested and are being held without bond.
Lindale man had synthetic marijuana
A 28-year-old Lindale man was charged with violating his probation after allegedly possessing synthetic marijuana.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jesse Lamar Townsend, 28, of Lindale was arrested at the Rome probation office when he was found to have synthetic marijuana after a K-9 search of a vehicle. The drug was located in the back of the vehicle Townsend was operating.
He is charged with violating probation and possession of synthetic marijuana. He remains in the Floyd County Jail without bond.
Traffic stop leads to theft and drug charges in Rome
Two teens were arrested on Thursday on drug charges and theft by receiving.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Alberto Hernandez, 18, and Traceton Gage Timmy Lawrence, 18, were pulled over by police near the intersection of East 16th Street and Maple Road for a window tint violation. The officer said the smell of marijuana was evident during the traffic stop, so a K-9 unit was called.
Hernandez was the driver and Lawrence was the passenger. When the K-9 searched the car, police found more than one ounce of marijuana, which is a felony to be in possession of. Police also found a black bag that contained a stolen gun, which was reported stolen through the Rome Police Department.
Both remain in the Floyd County Jail without bond.
Kenya Hunter, staff writer
Report: Man choked woman at Royal Inn
A Rome man punched and choked a woman at the Royal Inn Friday afternoon, according to reports.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Frederick Carnell Long, 59, left visible marks on the woman’s neck from the choking. Long had been living with the woman at the hotel in room 119 for over a year.
He is charged with felony aggravated assault and was held without bond Friday.
Olivia Morley, staff writer