Woods continuing ramp-up at Augusta By John Bednarowski Marietta Daily Journal Apr 3, 2022 AUGUSTA — Tiger Woods has still not made a decision as to whether he will play in the Masters this week, but he is doing everything he can to try.Woods said he would be heading to Augusta National on Sunday morning to continue prep work on what could be his return to tournament golf.He made the announcement on social media at approximately 9:45 a.m."I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice," Woods tweeted. "It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete."Woods previously made a trip to Augusta on Tuesday to play a practice round with his 13-year-old son, Charlie, and his close friend, former PGA champion Justin Thomas.Woods, a five-time Masters champion, has not played an official round on the PGA Tour since suffering significant injuries in an automobile wreck near Los Angeles in February 2021.Woods did play in the PNC Championship — a father-son exhibition event — in December. He was allowed to ride in a cart in that event.The Masters is scheduled to begin Thursday.