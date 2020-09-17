Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force officers made two arrests following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in East Rome on Thursday night, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tasha Lafraye Shockley, 40, and Stephanie Marie Toland, 28, both residents of 129 East 13th St., are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Task force officers confiscated an undisclosed quantity of methamphetamine, a hand gun, less than an ounce of marijuana and a smoking device during the search.
Toland is also charged with a felony for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon while Shockley was charged with a felony probation violation.
Both women are charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a drug related object.
Cave Spring woman accused of entering an auto
Cave Spring police discovered a woman in possession of items that had been reported stolen from a vehicle Thursday morning, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Emmileigh Veronica Gail Allmon, 21, of Cave Spring, was found with items that belonged to two different women.
Allmon is charged with two felony counts of entering an auto and two misdemeanor counts of theft by taking.
Augusta man arrested after taking up residence in a Floyd County barn
An East Georgia man who had apparently made himself a home inside a Floyd County property owners barn was arrested Thursday afternoon on a felony obstruction of law enforcement charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Stephen Ray Anderson, 34, was arrested on property off Beard Drive just after noon Thursday. Anderson is charged with felony obstruction, two counts of misdemeanor criminal trespass and a parole violation.
Man found inside vacant building with methamphetamine
A Polk County man was arrested by Rome police late Thursday after he was found inside an empty building on Maple Avenue around 10:45 p.m., reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lorenzo Tolbert Jr., 41 of Cedartown, was found inside a building in the 2000 block of Maple Avenue. Police found a meth pipe and a small bag of suspected meth next to his clothes.
Tolbert is charged with felony burglary, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of a drug related object.
Man charged with possession of crack cocaine in North Rome
Rome police arrested a man on Calhoun Avenue Thursday afternoon after finding crack cocaine and marijuana in a sock, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Deaundre Martel Wade, 32, was taken into custody at 301 Calhoun Ave. around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when police found the drugs on him. Wade is charged with felony possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.
Traffic stop in Shannon leads to felony drug arrest
A Rome man faces a felony charge for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop at Burlington Road and Todd Street in the Shannon community Thursday evening, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Robert David McFarland, 40, also faces two felony probation violations as a result of the traffic stop.
Felon arrested with a firearm
Rome police arrested a man in West Rome on Thursday morning after determining he was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dorte Marcel Doun, 23, was arrested at his Lyons Drive residence around 10:30 a.m. In addition to the felony possession of a firearm charge, Doun faces a parole violation.
Rome woman charged with July theft of a motor vehicle
A Rome woman was picked up Thursday on a warrant charging her with felony motor vehicle theft, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jennifer Nicole Langston, 35, was picked up by a Floyd County officer on Georgia Loop One behind the National Guard Armory. The warrant for her arrest claims she took a 202 Hyundai Accent with Louisiana registration from an address on Shorter Avenue July 16.
Langston was also charged with a misdemeanor for driving without insurance Thursday.
