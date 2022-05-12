Thursday's meeting brought plenty of change and celebration for the Calhoun Woman's Club.
New officers were installed at the meeting, bringing a whole new slate fresh ideas into each role. Amy Atkinson, longtime CWC member, installed the 2022-24 Executive Officers.
Carol Vedrody took the presidency. Audra Arnold is serving as her First Vice President while Linda Miles serves as Second Vice President. Beth Vaughn will step up as Parliamentary Advisor.
The Corresponding Secretary will be Barbara Burgess, and Recording Secretary will be Miranda Bentley. Maria Zamora will serve as Treasurer with Michelle McClelland as Auditor.
Past President Sara Keys will continue to serve as a voting member ex officio. Current President Carol Vedrody set the new club symbol as the lavender aster flower and chose a Maya Angelou quote - "In diversity there is beauty and there is strength." - as the group's official motto.
The club also celebrated several wins from the Northwest District's awards. The group won an award for each of its community service areas. Arts & Culture, Environment, and Civic Engagement & Outreach all netted first place in the district, while Education & Libraries and Health & Wellness took second. Arts & Culture also won a second 3rd place award for Distinguished Service.
The Georgia Federation of Women's Clubs also specially honored Amy Atkinson with a couple of awards - one named for her, the Amy M. Atkinson Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Award, and one for distinguished service to the Tallulah Falls School.
The group also covered various smaller items of business including discussing their fundraising efforts at BBQ, Boogie & Blues, which netted the group $800 in profit, and handed out pins for membership milestones. The next Woman's Club will take place in June, with more information forthcoming.