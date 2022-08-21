A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a young woman died and her mother was injured in an early-morning shooting last week in Cedartown.
According to the Cedartown Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation:
Police said Summer Bryant, 26, and her mother, Julie Thigpen, 50, were walking along East Gibson Street in Cedartown with an unidentified man around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, when Randy Felicianno McClarity Sr. drove up to the group in his vehicle and began to shoot.
Bryant was killed by the gunfire while Thigpen suffered a gunshot wound to the face. She was treated at a Rome area hospital and later released. The man walking with the two women fled and was unharmed.
After an investigation, police began the search for McClarity and found him less than an hour after the incident. An officer with the Polk County Police Department located him in the Collard Valley Road area in Polk County, and he was taken into custody.
The GBI said Bryant and Thigpen were living in the same home with McClarity although a motive for the shooting has not been released.
McClarity is currently booked in the Polk County Jail on charges of murder, malice murder and three counts of aggravated assault. He was denied bond after his first appearance.
Both the Cedartown Police Department and the GBI are actively working the case.