A Shannon woman is charged with 12 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals after reportedly not providing water and adequate food to 12 animals, 11 of which died as a result, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
The arrest report stated that Melissa Kathryn Blackwell, 28, "intentionally failed to provide water, adequate food, sanitary conditions and ventilation" for the animals. She was released on bond Friday morning.
Report: Video shows man pointing gun at another
A Rome man faces a felony terroristic threats charge after an August 28 incident in front of the Hop N Shop on Calhoun Avenue, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dominique Rashad Leath is accused of being one of two men who pointed guns at another person. The complainant told police that a person who went by "Dunn Dunn" had accosted him outside the store along with another person. They later found out Leath's name and turned him in to police. He was released on bond Friday.
Two arrested on meth charges
A Floyd County man and woman were arrested on meth charges early Friday after police found a small amount of the drug as well as needles and digital scales in their home on Old Summerville Road, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Richard Bowman, 55, and Andrea Kelley Lane, 31, are both charged with felony meth possession, as well as misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
Kelley also faces felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges. Kelley is accused of being in the presence of a person she was court ordered to have no contact with and screaming at police "without provocation."
Jail inmate faces additional riot charge
A Rome man faces an additional felony charge on accusations that he assaulted another Floyd County Jail inmate in the B-block of the jail, reports stated.
Joseph William Wells Tapp, 28, was originally arrested on Jan. 24 and held without bond on methamphetamine and theft charges. On Sept. 15, Tapp is accused of striking another man and causing injuries to his left eye and eye socket. He is charged with felony riot in a penal institution.
Woman charged with speeding, meth
A Rome woman was arrested on Blacks Bluff Road near Line Street on meth, speeding charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shana Micheal Reynolds, 29, was driving 47 mph in a 25 mph zone and had methamphetamine in her wallet and a smoking device. Police also found a small amount of marijuana in her vehicle.
Reynolds is charged with felony meth possession as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, driving without license in possession and speeding. She was released on bond Friday.
Lindale man charged with burglary, property damage
A 35-year-old Lindale man was arrested Thursday on felony burglary and criminal damage in the second degree charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Peter Joseph Hicks, also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass, remained in jail without bond on Friday evening. Hicks is accused of burglarizing a business at 501 Park Ave. and stealing items from the vending machine. The damage to the door of the business is estimated at $1,891.
Hicks remained in jail without bond Friday.
Silver Creek man arrested in meth with intent to distribute charge
Rome police arrested a Silver Creek man on Maple Road near East 18th Street concerning a July 23 incident, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Lamar Roberson, 40, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute as well as possession of meth and a schedule I controlled substance charge. He also faces misdemeanor tag violation and possession of drug related objects charges.
Roberson reportedly had meth in a plastic baggie in the floorboard of his Chevy Trailblazer. Roberson denied ownership of the drugs.
He remained in jail on $10,100 bond Friday.