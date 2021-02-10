A West Rome woman remained in jail on Wednesday after making "violent threats indicating to the death of an officer" and entered school premises after being instructed not to, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Noel Jackson, 33, was arrested on Rome High School grounds Tuesday on a felony terroristic threats and acts charge as well as numerous misdemeanor charges including fleeing, reckless driving and criminal trespass.
She remained in jail without bond in a probation hold late Wednesday.
Police: Rome man choked woman, attempted to take child
A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly choking and assaulting a woman her North Rome home, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Jamaican Malik Mitchell, 21, entered the woman's home and attempted to take their daughter. The woman informed Mitchell he had no parental rights concerning the child and he struck her when she attempted to stop him.
Once he recovered from getting sprayed in the face with pepper spray, he attacked her again and began to choke her.
Mitchell is charged with felony aggravated assault, first degree burglary and misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree.
Report: Silver Creek man had marijuana, THC edibles packaged for sale
A Silver Creek man was arrested at his Pine Ridge Drive home Tuesday afternoon and charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Metro Task Force officers searched the home of 63-year-old Ricky Paul Holt and found more than one ounce of marijuana as well as THC oil and edibles and a digital scale. Holt was on probation at the time of the search and his probation officer conducted a probable cause search of the home, according to reports.
Holt was being held in jail without bond late Wednesday.