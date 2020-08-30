A Rome woman was arrested at her residence on Cave Spring Street after attacking a police officer and driving backwards at a high speed down Jervis Street, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rebecca Belle Gonzales, 21, drove in reverse down Jervis Street towards North Blanche Avenue, running a stop sign in the process. She also struck a Rome police officer with her fist during arrest and attempted to strangle him with a microphone cord.
She is charged with reckless driving, felony obstruction of an officer and interference with government property. She remained in jail without bond Sunday afternoon.
Teen arrested on child molestation charge
A Rome woman was taken into custody late Sunday night after exposing herself and performing a sexually explicit act in front of a juvenile, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Winter Whisper White, 18, was arrested by Floyd County police at her home Sunday night around 8:30 following the incident. She is charged with felony child molestation and cruelty to children in the second degree.
Jail inmate charged with possession of a homemade knifeAn inmate in the Floyd County Jail faces a new felony charge after jailers found him in possession of a plastic homemade knife, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Joseph Degraft, 37, is charged with unlawful possession of an item prohibited for an inmate as well as terroristic threats and acts after a search in his cell block at the jail Sunday around 8:15 p.m.
After Degraft was placed in handcuffs, he allegedly threatened to kill the jailer. He was originally arrested in July on battery, obstruction and terroristic threats charges.
Drug task force confiscates pills, marijuana and handgun at Gordon Street raid
A 20-year-old man was held without bond Sunday afternoon after Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force a Gordon Street residence and found pills and over an ounce of marijuana, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Devon Makai Young, 20, also had a digital scale, small plastic bags and a handgun at the residence at 1505 Gordon Street. He also had a large amount of Oxycodone pills in his possession.
During the arrest, he pushed officers away and tried to fight them off.
He is charged with three counts of felony obstruction, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, intent to distribute substances, possession of marijuana, intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
Report: Rome woman allegedly fled from officers in stolen vehicle
A Rome woman remained in jail with no bond over the weekend after she was arrested on Presley Street on felony theft by taking motor vehicle and fleeing and attempting to elude officers.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jenny Sue Burns, 36, reportedly stole a 2003 Dodge Ram truck valued at over $1,500. Her driver’s license showed that it had expired several years ago and the vehicle was not insured. She fled from police in a residential area and when the officers put his blue lights on, she continued to drive and ignored the sirens.
Burns is charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, suspended license, ignoring a stop sign and driving without insurance.
Report: Rome woman attempted to eat meth to hide evidence, bit officer’s finger
A Rome woman is charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence and other drug related charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Catherine Allison Jones, 33, was arrested at the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and North Fifth Avenue after a Rome police officer found two bags of marijuana in her possession.
While on the way to the jail, Jones attempted to throw a small bag of meth out the window of the patrol vehicle, but the officer noticed and locked it. She then tried to eat the bag of meth and bit the officer’s finger while he pulled it out of her mouth. When they arrived, the officer also found a syringe in her possession.
Jones is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and marijuana. She remained in jail with a $7,900 bond Sunday.
Rome man charged with obstruction, Schedule I controlled substance possession
A Rome man was arrested at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Myrtle Street on drug possession charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Barrett, 28, is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor obstruction after he told officers the drugs were in his car before they were found in his clothing.
He was released on bond Saturday.
Doug Walker and Olivia Morley, staff writers