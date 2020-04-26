A Rome woman accused of providing false information to an officer during a traffic stop was being held without bond Monday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiarra Sarnique Palmer, 29, of Rome, was stopped at the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and John Davenport Drive on Jan. 5 and gave the officer a false name and date of birth before signing the traffic citation.
A warrant was issued, charging her with felony first-degree forgery, and she was arrested Sunday at the Royal Inn, 1201 Martha Berry Blvd.
Palmer also was booked on misdemeanor charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, giving a false name and birth date to a law enforcement officer and two felony probation violations.
Jeremy Stewart, staff writer
Wreck leads to felony drug charges against Rome woman
A Rome woman facing multiple charges after a wreck on Eden Valley Road was released from the Floyd County Jail on bond Monday.
According to jail reports:
Claudia Daniella Roberson, 30, was involved in a Saturday wreck on Eden Valley Road and left the scene. When she was stopped by police moments later, she failed to obey several commands to get out of her vehicle.
After police forcibly removed her from the vehicle, officers found a container with cocaine and a bag of marijuana. Officers then found another container with cocaine in her her purse, along with a digital scale and $636 in cash.
Roberson is charged with the felonies possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of cocaine.
She's also facing misdemeanor changes of possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, driving on a suspended or revoked license and obstruction of officers.
2 arrested after altercation on Coosa Street
Rome police responding to a call for help on Coosa Street arrested a man on charges of aggravated assault and a woman for possession of methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Both were in jail Monday night.
Terrance Mosley was arrested at 108 B Coosa St. and charged with felony aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts. He allegedly choked a woman during an incident just after 11 p.m. Saturday night. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery.
His bond is set at $7,900.
Police also arrested a woman, Jennifer Lynn Martiniello, 39, at the scene after she admitted to tossing a pipe with methamphetamine into her car in an effort to hide it from officers.
Martiniello is charged with the felonies possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence. She is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, three counts of obstructing officers.
Her bond is set at $5,700, plus $1,890 on a separate charge of failing to appear for a previous court date.
Hampton man found in Coosa outbuilding faces multiple charges
A Hampton man facing a long list of charges after he was found hiding on property off the Alabama Highway was in jail Monday with a bond set at $7,900, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Dewayne Vessell, 36, of Hampton, was taken into custody about 9:30 p.m. Saturday after he was found in an outbuilding in the 4800 block of the Alabama Highway.
When police arrived he tried to run but was caught quickly. During a search of the area, officers found a bag of marijuana and a 9mm firearm.
Vessell is charged with the felonies possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He also is facing misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, obstruction of officers, giving police false identification, criminal trespassing and loitering or prowling.
West Rome man accused of pulling a gun on 2 people
A Williamson Street resident was in jail Monday without bond on stalking and assault charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jovann Fonseca-Reyes, 22, was arrested at the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Highway just after 8 p.m. Saturday night.
He reportedly made a call to find out the location of someone then, when attempting to make contact with that person, stopped a car and ordered the two occupants to get out at gunpoint.
Fonseca-Reyes is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of stalking.