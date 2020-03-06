ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods will miss The Players Championship for the first time when not recovering from any of his nine surgeries, agent Mark Steinberg said Friday.
Woods has played only two times this year, a tie for ninth at Torrey Pines and last place at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he serves as tournament host. Woods shot 76-77 on the weekend at Riviera in the Pacific chill and said his back was a little stiff.
He decided at the last minute not to play the World Golf Championships event in Mexico. He did not play the Honda Classic for the second straight year, and then he chose not play the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where he has won a record eight times.
Woods has been saying all year that he plans to play fewer events, mainly so the 44-year-old with five knee surgeries and four back surgeries can stay in golf longer.
He is a two-time winner on the TPC Sawgrass, most recently in 2013. Woods had the first of four back operatons the following year and was at The Players only once over the next four years, a tie for 69th in 2015. He ended that season with two more back surgeries.
MLB
Brewers, Yelich agree to $215M, nine-year contractPHOENIX — Two-time NL batting champion Christian Yelich finalized a $215 million, nine-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.
Yelich’s new deal added $187.25 million over seven seasons to the remaining $27.75 million he was guaranteed as part of the $49.57 million, seven-year contract he signed in March 2015 with the Miami Marlins.
Yelich was dealt to the Brewers in January 2018, and he won the NL batting title and MVP award as the Brewers reached Game 7 of the NL Championship Series. He added another batting championship and finished second in the MVP vote last year, when his season was cut short by a broken kneecap Sept. 10.
The Brewers reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-82 but lost the NL wild-card game after wasting an eighth-inning lead against Washington.
If Yelich keeps playing at this level and had he waited until becoming a free agent after the 2022 season, he likely would have commanded far more.
► Tim Tebow was reassigned to minor league camp by the New York Mets on Friday after going 2-for-13 in spring training with his first extra-base hit in four years.
The 32-year-old outfielder and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback homered against Detroit’s Alex Wilson on Feb. 25. He also had three walks.
Tebow has a .151 average (11-for-73) in four spring trainings with the Mets. After a three-year stint at quarterback in the NFL, he joined the Mets organization in late 2016.
NBA
Mavericks owner Cuban fined $500K for criticizing officialsNEW YORK — The NBA fined Dallas owner Mark Cuban $500,000 on Friday for “public criticism and detrimental conduct” regarding officiating.
Separately, the league sent a memo to teams reminding them of rules that govern conduct of owners, coaches and other team personnel during games.
The memo about the rules of conduct for team personnel does not mention Cuban specifically, though he typically sits near the Mavericks’ bench during games.
The first order of business Friday was NBA commissioner Adam Silver denying the Mavericks’ protest of the outcome of a Feb. 22 game against Atlanta. Dallas contended that goaltending rules were misapplied when a late basket by Atlanta’s John Collins was counted.
Collins scored as a whistle was blown and goaltending of a layup attempt by the Hawks’ Trae Young was called on Dallas’ Dorian Finney-Smith. Collins grabbed Young’s miss and scored, as confusion reigned.
Cuban said he would match the fine with a donation that would include funding the heart transplant of a local man.