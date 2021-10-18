Matthew Wright made a 53-yard field goal as time expired to help the Jacksonville Jaguars snap a 20-game losing streak, courtesy of a 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in London.
Wright also made field goals of 54 and 40 yards. The 54-yard field goal with 3:40 left in the fourth quarter was the longest of his career. Entering this game, Jacksonville had not made a single field goal this year.
Jacksonville (1-5) received a strong performance from rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. Lawrence completed 25 of 41 passes for 319 yards and one touchdown, while Jones caught seven passes for 100 yards and one score.
Vikings 34, Panthers 28 (OT): Kirk Cousins threw 27 yards to K.J. Osborn on the first possession of overtime as Minnesota defeated Carolina in a mistake-filled game.
Cousins threw three touchdown passes and Dalvin Cook returned to action by rushing for 140 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. Cousins went 33-for-48 for 373 yards through the air.
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was 17-for-41 for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Cowboys 35, Patriots 29: Dak Prescott found a wide-open CeeDee Lamb for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 3:52 left in overtime as Dallas held off New England for its fifth straight win.
Prescott finished 36 of 51 for 445 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for Dallas (5-1), which hasn’t lost since a 31-29 setback at Tampa Bay on opening night. Lamb hauled in nine catches for 149 yards and two TDs and Ezekiel Elliot rushed for 69 yards on 17 carries.
Cardinals 37, Browns 14: Arizona remained the lone unbeaten team in the NFL by rolling past Cleveland.
Kyler Murray completed 20 of 30 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns and DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a pair of scores as the Cardinals (6-0) cruised despite the absence of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who missed the game to COVID-19 protocol. It was the Cardinals’ fifth straight win against the Browns (3-3).
Raiders 34, Broncos 24: Derek Carr was 18-for-27 passing for 341 yards and two touchdowns, Kenyan Drake had a touchdown run and catch, and Las Vegas beat Denver.
Henry Ruggs III had three catches for 97 yards and a touchdown and Josh Jacobs ran for another for Las Vegas (4-2).
Packers 24, Bears 14: Aaron Rodgers passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, Aaron Jones had 110 yards of total offense and the defense allowed its fewest points this season.
The Packers (5-1) stretched their winning streak to five games, overcoming three Bears sacks to outgain Chicago 323-277.
Bengals 34, Lions 11: Joe Burrow tossed three touchdown passes to lift Cincinnati to a convincing over Detroit.
Burrow completed 19 of 29 passes for 271 yards and connected on scoring strikes to running backs Joe Mixon and Chris Evans and tight end C.J. Uzomah.
Colts 31, Texans 3: Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Indianapolis rode big plays to a victory over Houston.
Taylor gained 139 yards and posted both of his touchdowns in the second half as the Colts (2-4) methodically pulled away from the error-prone Texans (1-5), whose losing skid reached five games. Houston committed three turnovers, two of which the Colts converted into scores.
Rams 38, Giants 11: Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes during a dominating second quarter and Los Angeles remained undefeated on the road with a victory over New York.
Chiefs 31, Washington 13: Patrick Mahomes passed for 397 yards and two touchdowns and Kansas City overcame three turnovers to topple Washington.
Ravens 34, Chargers 6: Baltimore played stingy defense in shutting down Justin Herbert and Los Angeles’ dynamic offense.