Heritage sophomore Evan Wingrove capped a 46-7 campaign by finishing as state runner-up in Class AAAA 160-pound division at the GHSA State Wrestling Championships this past weekend in Macon.
Wingrove made the state tournament as a freshman, but was eliminated prior to the placement matches.
After claiming a Region 7-AAAA title and a state sectional title, he opened the 2022 state finals with a first-round bye as one of the top four seeds. His first match came in the quarterfinals where he pinned Jake Shepard (28-10) of West Laurens in 3:30.
Wingrove followed up by pinning Arabia Mountain’s Malik Conley at the 4:57 mark of their semifinal bout. Conley had entered the match with a 36-3 record.
However, Wingrove would have to settle for second after a loss to undefeated Flowery Branch sophomore Seth Larson (11-0) in the finals on Friday. Larson came into the match as not only a defending state champion, but a 2021 NHSCA national champion as well.
Wingrove is the Generals’ third state finalist in the past four seasons. Ryan Craft made the finals in 2018 and Zach Brown accomplished the feat last year. Heritage’s last state champion on the mats was Chuckie Thurman, who won the last of his three straight state titles in 2017.
Two more Heritage wrestlers claimed a share of fifth place in their weight classes.
Tate Thomas (106) won his first two matches to make the semifinals and guarantee a top-six finish. However, he lost in the semis and again in his first consolation match. Meanwhile, Drew Dietz (132) also lost his first bout on Thursday, but won two in a row to reach the medal round. He was beaten in the consolation semifinals.
Fifth-place matches were not wrestled in this year’s tournament.
The highest other finisher among wrestlers from our two-county area was Ringgold freshman Jaxon Delgado, who placed finished in fourth place in the Class AAA 145-pound division.
Delgado shook off an opening-round loss with three straight consolation brackets victories before falling in the third-place match on Friday night.
LaFayette’s Jacob Hamilton also finished tied for fifth in the Class AAA 113-pound division, matching his fifth-place state showing a year ago.
Hamilton earned his share of fifth after getting a pin against Ringgold’s Pierce Pennington in the what turned out to be the final bout for both wrestlers on Thursday. Hamilton was 1-1 in the championship bracket, while Pennington dropped his first bout following a first-round bye.
Both wrestlers then claimed consolation bracket victories before matching up in the consolation quarterfinals.
Ridgeland’s Hunter Barber also won twice to make the championship semifinals before suffering two straight losses in the consolations. He would go on to share fifth place with Thomas.
The rest of the two-county contingent in Classes AAA and AAAA were all eliminated on Thursday. Those wrestlers included Jacob Brown (182) of LaFayette, Wyatt Maye (126) and Nick Kapherr (145) of LFO, Evan Doyal (113) and Malachi Hutchinson (145) of Ridgeland, Nolan Rohrer (120), Hudson Moss (126), Able Turley (132), Tristan Busch (138) and Levi Lowery (220) of Ringgold, and Victor Johnson (126), Mike Stokes (138), Skylar Grant (170) and Dax Akers (182) of Heritage. Stokes was forced to forfeit out without taking the mat due a medical condition.
West Laurens would go on to win the Class AAAA team title with 189.5 points, followed by Jefferson (163) and Columbus (112). Heritage placed 12th overall and Ridgeland was 27th.
In Class AAA, Gilmer amassed 190 points to hold off Rockmart (184.5) and Sonoraville (164.5) for the title. Ringgold was 15th, LaFayette was 29th and LFO tied for 35th.
The three Gordon Lee High School wrestlers that qualified for the GHSA Class A State Championships all had their seasons end on Friday.
Landon Brown won his opening bout, 11-2, at 113-pounds, but dropped an 11-6 decision to fall to the consolation bracket. He scored a 10-8 win in sudden victory in his first consolation bout, but was eliminated with a 17-7 defeat in his next match.
The other two wrestlers for the Trojans, Penn Askew (145) and Avery Bloodworth (152), were both knocked out of the tournament after two consecutive losses.
Trion took the team title in Class A with 225 points, holding off Social Circle (200.5), while Mt. Pisgah Christian (151) was third. Gordon Lee finished in 29th place.
Other state team champions included Lovett in Class AA, Cass in Class AAAAA, Buford in Class AAAAAA and Camden County in Class AAAAAAA. Dade County was state runner-up in Class AA.