One of the more destructive storm systems to affect Polk County in recent years left several residents and school officials scrambling to assess property damage and several groups helping cleanup efforts.
A long, drawn-out storm system entered Polk County with a punch Thursday afternoon and continued to dump rain and spawn thunderstorm and tornado warnings throughout the evening and into the night.
The initial storm cell brought wind, rain and marble-sized hail around lunchtime Thursday and moved from west to east, bringing with it thunder and lightning that heralded fallen trees and limbs on many roads, making some of them impassable.
Polk County Emergency Management Director Randy Lacey said county public works crews worked to clear trees from across public roads as quickly as possible, but many efforts to assist homeowners with damage and tree removals were still happening over the weekend.
Lacey said the only report they had of a person getting hurt as a result of the storm damage was a man who was hit by a tree limb as it fell through his house on Lees Chapel Road near Friendly Baptist Church Road just southeast of downtown Cedartown.
He said the man hurt his shoulder and was treated on the scene. He was not taken to a hospital.
Lacey also said they believe a tornado did touchdown around Cason Road across Tuck Street and over Lees Chapel Road.
"It has not been confirmed yet, but from the way the pine trees that fell were twisted and how narrow the area of destruction is it looks like a tornado," Lacey said.
While visual reports of funnel clouds came in from around the county, the National Weather Service did not issue a tornado warning, meaning there was no radar evidence of rotation.
Among the downed power lines and fallen trees, Lacey said three houses were "destroyed" while several others had various levels of damage because of fallen trees.
"We got in touch with the Red Cross immediately after the storm passed and they are in the process of helping those families who lost their homes," Lacey said, adding that they were put up in area hotels.
More than 3,000 Georgia Power customers in Polk County were without power at one point Thursday. Power was finally restored to all customers by Saturday night.
The storm caused damage to Cedartown High School, leading officials to dismiss students at 1 p.m. because of wind and water damage.
Polk School District Superintendent Laurie Atkins confirmed that a number of exhaust fans on the roof of the school as well as two large HVAC units had been moved by the winds, causing water to come into the building.
She also reported trees had fallen in the playground area at Westside Elementary, located next to the high school and that the backdrop at the CHS baseball field had been damaged but there were no reports of injuries to students or staff.
Because of the damage caused around the county and more than 2,000 people without power heading into the evening hours, Polk School District elected to call off classes for Friday.
One of the more concentrated areas of damage was the area between Tuck Street and Lovvorn Road just south of downtown Cedartown, where a number of large trees fell onto houses and vehicles.
Lacy Davis said she was at work in Rockmart when her mother called her and told her that she and her 3-year-old son had run downstairs in Davis’s house on Tuck Street and that a tree had fallen on the house.
“It went through both of my boys’ bedrooms, damaged all of their things, got a lot of water damage in the house, but all the people and all my pets were okay so that's the important thing. That's what really matters.”
The tree also fell on an SUV, crushing it as it went into one side of the house. Davis said she is very thankful to her mom for her quick thinking.
While the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch at the time, no tornado warning was issued and Davis said her mom didn’t hear any advanced warning about one, including the city of Cedartown’s weather siren.
“All she heard was the trees start snapping and cracking, and when she heard the hail come in and the wind she immediately took off running, and right after she got downstairs is when the tree hit the house.”
Connie Lane, who lives just down the street from Davis was out to lunch with her grandson, Austin Davis, when the storm came through, sending a fallen tree through the roof and upper level of her home.
“He called and asked me to go to lunch with him,” Lane said. “I would have been at home otherwise.”
A little further up the street, Miguel Escutia was outside his home as a Georgia Power contractor worked to remove part of a tree that fell on his house and damaged a corner of the roof.
He said he was asleep in his bedroom when he heard the howling of the wind and the felt pieces of the ceiling falling on his face.
“I got up and ran into the living room,” Escutia said. “It came straight into my bedroom.”
He said he was not hurt and the rest of his family was not at home at the time.
Portions of Polk County reportedly received more than 4 inches of rain on Thursday, with more coming in in the early morning hours of Friday. Scattered reports of flooding came in from across the county, but no road closures were needed.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office led a disaster relief team consisting of several area agencies on Friday and Saturday to help residents with cleanup efforts and with supplies. Among the groups were the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, RomeGaCares, the Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief Team, and several resident volunteers.
Polk County residents can place storm debris near the roadway to be picked up by the Polk County Public Works Department as soon as possible. Please do not block ditches or waterways with debris.
If anyone has significant storm impact to their home and needs immediate help, please call the Red Cross hotline at (855) 891-7325. If you see a road barricaded or utility trucks working, please avoid the area for everyone’s safety.