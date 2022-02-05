Wills for Feb. 5 Roman Record Feb 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marcus Drew Vann aka Mark Drew Vann, of 491 Looney RD, died Oct. 21, 2021. Michael Zachary Stegall, of 491 Looney RD, executor.Helen Parsons Lane, of 2781 North Broad Ext., died March 6, 2018. Michael Lane, of 130 Willow Point Dr., executor.Hattie Harris Lawrence, of 417 East 9th ST, died Dec. 23, 2021. Jerry Michael Lawrence Jr. and Felicia Crowder-Montgomery, executor.Junius James, of 10 Chief Vann DR., died Nov. 3, 1994. Wanda Meers, 17 Cameo DR., executor.Helen Jane Bryson, of 479 Bells Ferry RD NE, died Dec. 29, 2020. Mary Julia Chastain Greene, of 430 River Grove Parkway, Athens, GA, executor.Perry Wayne Mooney, of 2368 Old Bluff RD, died May 31, 2021. Marai Mooney, of 2368 Old Bluff RD, executor.Sandra Withrow Smith, of 1156 E. Hermitage RD, died Aug. 25, 2021. Jennifer Withrow Highland, of 505 Whitehall Close, Peachtree City, GA, executor.Jaqueline A. Butler, of 323 Mount Alto RD SW, died Dec.13, 2021. Anna Helena Butler, of P.O. Box 515, Tybee Island, GA, executor. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Medical call leads to discovery of drugs, meth lab Georgia Senate committee holds hearing on legalizing recreational use of marijuana Police: Former FCS employee stole over $6,000 from Pepperell Elementary parent teacher organization fund Flatrock Baptist Church vandalized with racial slurs Fatal wreck reported on Bailey Road Friday Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back