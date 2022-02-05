Marcus Drew Vann aka Mark Drew Vann, of 491 Looney RD, died Oct. 21, 2021. Michael Zachary Stegall, of 491 Looney RD, executor.

Helen Parsons Lane, of 2781 North Broad Ext., died March 6, 2018. Michael Lane, of 130 Willow Point Dr., executor.

Hattie Harris Lawrence, of 417 East 9th ST, died Dec. 23, 2021. Jerry Michael Lawrence Jr. and Felicia Crowder-Montgomery, executor.

Junius James, of 10 Chief Vann DR., died Nov. 3, 1994. Wanda Meers, 17 Cameo DR., executor.

Helen Jane Bryson, of 479 Bells Ferry RD NE, died Dec. 29, 2020. Mary Julia Chastain Greene, of 430 River Grove Parkway, Athens, GA, executor.

Perry Wayne Mooney, of 2368 Old Bluff RD, died May 31, 2021. Marai Mooney, of 2368 Old Bluff RD, executor.

Sandra Withrow Smith, of 1156 E. Hermitage RD, died Aug. 25, 2021. Jennifer Withrow Highland, of 505 Whitehall Close, Peachtree City, GA, executor.

Jaqueline A. Butler, of 323 Mount Alto RD SW, died Dec.13, 2021. Anna Helena Butler, of P.O. Box 515, Tybee Island, GA, executor.

