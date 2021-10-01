The Polk County Standard Journal is pink for the 10th consecutive year to recognize October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and honor those who have been touched by breast cancer.
The colored newspaper also serves as a reminder from The Breast Center at Floyd, which educates and empowers cancer patients. Early detection is crucial to successfully treating those with breast cancer.
Floyd Medical Center has focused on breast health awareness in October for more than two decades and the Polk County Standard Journal is helping to spread their message of hope.