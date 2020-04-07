The 2020 Census will determine congressional representation, inform decisions about hundreds of billions in federal funding every year, and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade. It will provide a snapshot of our nation—who we are, where we live, and so much more.
The results of this once-a-decade count determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. They are also used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
Over the next decade, lawmakers, business owners, and many others will use 2020 Census data to make critical decisions. The results will show where communities need new schools, new clinics, new roads, and more services for families, older adults, and children. More than a hundred programs, including
Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, are impacted.
Government
The U.S. Constitution mandates that the country count its population once every decade. The results are used to adjust or redraw electoral districts, based on where populations have increased or decreased. State legislatures or independent bipartisan commissions are responsible for redrawing congressional districts. The U.S. Census Bureau provides states with population counts for this purpose.
Federal funding
The results of the 2020 Census will inform decisions in critical categories like hospitals, fire departments, school lunch programs, and many other vitally important programs and services. That funding shapes many different aspects of every community, no matter the size, no matter the location. Census results influence highway planning and construction. Census results help determine how money is allocated for the Head Start program and for grants that support teachers and special education. The list goes on, including programs to support rural areas, to restore wildlife, to prevent child abuse, to prepare for wildfires, and to provide housing assistance for older adults.
Business decisions
The 2020 Census will be valuable to businesses, as the results will provide a rich set of data on the communities they serve, including population trends and growth projections. Corporations and business owners rely on census results to make decisions, such as where to open new stores, restaurants, factories, or offices, where to expand operations, where to recruit employees, and which products and services to offer.