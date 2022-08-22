Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said the Local Option Sales Tax agreement has been finalized.
“All the cities and towns have now signed off on it, so that’s official,” he said during a public hearing Thursday on the 2022 property tax rate. “We got a 4-0 vote from every city and town.”
Floyd County, Rome and Cave Spring are still working on an agreement, which is due to the state by Friday. Another meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 601 Broad St.
The LOST agreement determines how revenues from that tax are divided among local governments. The LOST, which had to be initially approved by voters, is a 1% tax on most goods sold in a county that is used by local governments to fund operations. It is different from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, which can only be used for specific capital projects approved by voters and cannot be used for operations.
Under state law, the LOST must be negotiated every 10 years after the results of the national census are in.
Under the agreement, Whitfield County will continue to receive 60.457% of LOST revenues, Dalton 36%, Cohutta 0.72%, Tunnel Hill 0.929% and Varnell 1.894%, which is what each was receiving under the previous agreement.
According to data provided by Dalton and Whitfield County, in 2021 the Whitfield County LOST brought in $21.4 million.
“We now know what our LOST will be,” said Jensen. “We don’t know what the economy will be. But we know what our percentage will be next year and for the next 10 years, and that should help with our planning.”
He said now the county and the cities will focus on completing the Service Delivery Strategy agreement. That agreement spells out which services each government provides and is aimed at avoiding duplication of services. State law says it must also be updated every 10 years.
The current service delivery agreement is actually 39 separate agreements, covering areas ranging from ambulance service to zoning.
The Service Delivery Strategy must be sent to the state Department of Community Affairs for review by Sept. 1. That could take up to 30 days, and the current agreement ends Sept. 30.