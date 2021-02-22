If the past 12 months has taught us anything it’s that we should do what we can with the time that we have.
With all that has happened since March, 2020, it is easy to focus on the negative, the painful, and the loss that has affected not just Polk County, but the entire country.
But there are stories of success, innovation, and hard work that prove there are opportunities to change the story, flip the script, and find positivity in every facet of life.
The theme of our Outlook 2021 publication is “Moving Forward.” These two special sections provide a look at the momentum that some have put forward to make the future brighter for the communities that you and I call home, whether it is for public health, public safety, or the local economy.
Two restaurateurs leave their previous careers behind and bring new food offerings to Cedartown.
A long-awaited improvement to a critical public safety asset reaches the final stages to provide county-wide communication coverage for first responders.
Polk Medical Center develops new ways to help Polk County residents locally instead of having them go to another health facility.
City officials see the start of developing property for further expansion of Cedartown’s North Business Park.
Growth continues in Polk County. And it is because of those who kept their footing and made one step after the other that it does.
There are few, if any, Polk County residents who have not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been losses. There have been sacrifices to try and keep the pandemic at bay as much as possible.
But there are new horizons. Hopefully these stories will give you a look at where Polk County is headed and what new paths are being carved.
Because we have to move forward.