Lookout Mountain resident Lori Carter was on her way to a cookout with a friend in September 2020 when she started to experience some strange symptoms.
“My mouth felt like I was getting a fever blister,” says Carter. “Then my lips started swelling. Then everything went black and white, like it was twilight outside.”
Carter told her friend she thought she needed an ambulance. Things went from bad to worse. Carter says she felt like she was on fire. She went to the bathroom and saw that she was covered in large red welts that looked as if they were moving.
Carter’s friend took her to the hospital where she was given Benadryl and epinephrine. It didn’t help — she went into anaphylactic shock.
The next morning, Carter woke up in ICU. She had gained 40 pounds in fluid weight overnight. She had been clinically dead for a short while. She spent four days in the hospital.
What had caused Carter’s problem no one knew, so she started researching it herself. She stumbled upon a condition called Alpha Gal Syndrome that some think can be triggered by lone star ticks. She was a hiker and frequently removed ticks from herself.
The symptoms lined up. Carter told her doctor she wanted to be tested for Alpha Gal Syndrome. He laughed, but his physician’s assistant said she had had it. A blood sample was sent off and came back positive.
“If I hadn’t insisted,” says Carter, “if I had let the doctor’s laughter intimidate me, I could be dead now.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, alpha gal “is a sugar molecule found in most mammals.” The reaction to the sugar molecule is called Alpha Gal Syndrome or AGS. It’s sometimes referred to as red meat allergy or tick bite meat allergy because the molecule is present in the meat of many mammals and dairy products.
After nearly dying because of AGS, Carter is especially careful about what she eats. She had been a vegetarian for a while but had broken down and eaten a pork sandwich the morning of her health scare. She no longer takes chances with any meat. Some meats, like fish, are free of the molecule but are packaged in the juices of animals that contain it. She never eats out. She’s careful about personal care products — hand creams and other beauty products can contain the alpha gal molecule. Even stitches used to sew up wounds can contain it.
Carter also found an allergist who was familiar with AGS and took it as the serious matter it is.
AGS was just discovered about a dozen years ago, but in some studies it has been held responsible for over a third of anaphylaxis cases that could not be tied to anything else.
A lot is still unknown about AGS and many health care providers are unfamiliar with it. It can cause a great variety of symptoms in different people.
This, says Carter, is one reason it pays for people to do their own research when they’re sick. “You have the motivation to find out what’s wrong with yourself. A doctor may not be as motivated or may not have the time to search out every possibility.”
“I know a lot of doctors don’t like their patients to self-diagnose using the internet,” says Carter, “but you need to be your own best advocate. Do the research, get the related tests and stand up for yourself.”