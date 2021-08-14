The beginning of the local municipal election season will begin this week as qualifying starts for the Rome City Commission, Rome City School Board of Education and Cave Spring City Council.
For the Rome elections, City Clerk Joe Smith is the contact to qualify for either one of the Ward 2 seats or one of the school board seats. Candidates can stop by his office at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad St. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to qualify.
To run for any of the four-year-term position, candidates must be at least 21, a registered voter since at least May and a city resident for at least a year as of the election date.
For the City Commission seats, they have to live in Ward 2 for at least 90 days. The area sits South of the Etowah River and Southeast of the Coosa River. Ward maps are posted online at RomeFloyd.com and at the city clerk’s office.
The qualifying fee is $252 for City Commission and $126 for school board, or 3% of the seat’s annual salary. Candidates will also have to fill out paperwork provided by Smith.
Anyone in the Rome city limits can vote in the election. The voter can choose their top three candidates and the people with the most votes will win the three seats.
The same system applies for the school board seats, except people will choose their top seven candidates.
For the Cave Spring election, seats held by incumbents Nellie McCain, Charles Jackson and Nancy Fricks are on the ballot. The qualifying fee is $45 and the qualifying period will actually run for only three days, through Wednesday, Aug. 18.
To qualify for one of the posts, you must live within the Cave Spring city limits for at least one year prior to the election, be 21 or older and be a registered voter. The candidate with the most votes wins the seat.
Cave Spring City Clerk Judy Dickinson will oversee the election and qualifying. You can call her at 706-777-3382 or email her at jdickinson@cityofcavespring.com.
All candidates can submit a qualifying statement of 300 words or less to Rome News Tribune to run in the Saturday, Aug 21 newspaper. Candidates can email their statement to romenewstribune@rn-t.com.