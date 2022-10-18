What to know about prophylactic mastectomy

Breast cancer risk is higher in some individuals, which may prompt discussions about prophylactic mastectomies.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in American women, and is the leading cause of cancer death in less developed countries, says the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. According to Susan G. Komen, more than 680,000 breast cancer deaths occurred worldwide in 2020.

Breast cancer affects the anatomy of the breasts and can often spread to the lymph nodes. While breast cancer can affect just about any woman (as well as men), certain women are at higher risk for developing breast cancer than others. Such women include those with a family history of breast cancer and/or the presence of genetic markers called BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations, according to the Bedford Breast Institute. Those women have a lifetime risk of up to 87 percent for getting breast cancer and 53 percent for developing ovarian cancer. Other risk factors include the presence of dense breast tissue, exposure to radiation at an early age and having already had cancer in one breast.

