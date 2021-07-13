Men are at an elevated risk for cirrhosis. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says twice as many men as women are dying from liver cirrhosis, which annually causes more than 1.3 million deaths in the United Sates, two-thirds of which are men.
While hepatitis B and alcohol-related liver disease are the biggest contributors to cirrhosis, another factor is emerging. Men who have fatty livers also need to be concerned by cirrhosis.
The National Institutes of Health says fatty liver disease is becoming increasingly common in many parts of the world, affecting 25% of the population. Fatty liver disease occurs when too much fat builds up in liver cells. The liver is considered fatty if more than 5% of it is comprised of fat, according to Healthline.
Several factors contribute to the formation of fatty liver disease. WebMD says fatty liver can be nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), alcohol-related fatty liver disease or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
Causes of fatty liver disease include alcohol consumption, obesity, excess belly fat, insulin resistance from type 2 diabetes, high intake of refined carbohydrates, and impaired gut health. The Mayo Clinic says NAFLD is the most common form of chronic liver disease in the United States.
While NAFLD can be reversible with certain lifestyle modifications, some individuals go on to develop non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, an aggressive form of fatty liver disease. NASH can progress to advanced liver scarring (cirrhosis) and liver failure -- damage similar to the effects of heavy alcohol use.
By and large NAFLD does not cause any noticeable symptoms. Doctors may discover the condition only during routine lab work on patients' blood samples. Should NAFLD progress to NASH, abdominal swelling, enlarged spleen, red palms and yellowing of the skin and eyes can occur.
In addition to cirrhosis, NAFLD is linked to a risk of other diseases, including kidney and heart disease. It is essential that all people, and especially men, take their liver health seriously. Men can speak with their doctors about their risk for fatty liver disease and cirrhosis during routine health exams.