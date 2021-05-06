Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is pleased to continue its support with West Side Elementary as part of the Catoosa County Schools Partnership Program.
This program has continued since its inception in 1989.
Recently, the park’s Resource Management Division assisted West Side with the restoration of a plaque, located at the school.
Also scheduled with West Side, is the annual March for Parks, taking place on Tuesday, May 11, where students raise money for monument, marker, and tablet restoration on Chickamauga Battlefield. The fifth-grade class will enjoy a field day to the battlefield to see just what their efforts in battlefield preservation are doing. A generous grant from the park’s partner organization, America’s National Parks, provided funds for transportation to the park that all Catoosa County Schools can use for future trips.
The Catoosa County Schools Partnership Program mission states: Catoosa County Schools Partnership Program is a unified effort of schools, businesses, and the community to promote and support student success. This mission is in direct correlation with the National Park Service’s program of Every Kid Outdoors, which creates crucial connections to public lands and inspires a future generation of stewards for America's spectacular national parks and other public lands. We look forward to many more years of partnering with West Side Elementary in our mutual endeavor to educate and connect the students to the history and natural beauty that the national military park offers.
To plan your visit or to learn more, explore the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/chickamauganps, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/chickamauganps.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241 x 123, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.
About the National Park Service: More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 423 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.nps.gov.