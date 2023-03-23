A West Rome man is accused of shoving a deputy as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant for failure to pay child support, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kyle Thomas Stamey, 38, is charged with felony and misdemeanor obstruction. He is being held without bond.
