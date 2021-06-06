Wendy Davis, a Rome city commissioner and member of the Democratic National Committee, has filed paperwork to run for Congress in Northwest Georgia's 14th District.
The seat is currently held by controversial Republican freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
“We need a true Northwest Georgia voice for our communities in Washington,” Davis said in a campaign release Sunday. "I’ll focus on getting results for our families, not chasing national attention with embarrassing, erratic conspiracy theories.”
Davis said she planned a campaign rollout later this week but had to meet a filing deadline with the Federal Elections Commission due to donations coming in.
"I feel confident I will have a lot of support within the district and the state," she said.
The district covers the counties of Floyd, Gordon, Polk, Chattooga, Walker, Catoosa, Dade, Whitfield, Haralson, Murray and Paulding, and part of Pickens. It is one of the most heavily Republican districts in the state, although the Georgia General Assembly is slated to redraw the voting maps this fall when 2020 census numbers are released.
Three other Democrats have also filed to run and Greene has at least one GOP challenger in the primary, which is just over a year away.
Republican Mark Daniel Clay has not yet submitted a campaign finance report. The last reporting period ended March 31 and the next filing is due July 30.
Greene reported $2.1 million cash on hand at the end of March.
Davis just started raising money in late May.
Democrat Marcus Flowers, a Bremen veteran, announced his campaign early this year. He raised nearly half a million dollars from around the country and had $234,578 cash on hand in March.
Other Democrats in the running are Holly McCormack, of Paulding County, who raised over $84,000, and Lateefah Conner of Dallas, with just over $33,000 in donations.