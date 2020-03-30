As the United States faces the worst public health crisis in a generation, we want you to know we are here for you — and with you.
Whatever happens, whenever it happens, the staff at your newspaper will be there for you. We’ll be there to let you know how our community is managing through this crisis — from business to government to the health care system and schools to the drastic impact on individuals and families.
And we’ll be there to let you know about the beautiful and extraordinary things happening in the midst of this crisis — locals making masks for patients and health care workers, the volunteers and nonprofit workers attending to the homeless community, the Sheriff’s Office bringing supplies and prescriptions to elderly people who cannot leave their homes, to the teachers who drive around just to wave hello to their students, the health workers and rescue professionals putting themselves in harm’s way to care for the sick.
Amidst the sadness and anxiety, there are uplifting moments that remind us of the resilience of the human spirit, and we’ll be there to document those too by bringing you stories of those who show kindness and spirit in this time of worry.
We are here to help you make sense of the situation and to help you navigate it.
We’ve weathered storms before. We’ve brought newspapers to you through snow, rain and even the Great Recession. We’re waiting for a deadly virus to disappear — and when that will happen remains unclear.
Having fact-based, reliable reporting that provides the information you need is more important than ever. Together this newspaper and its readers have navigated horrific events — world wars, natural disasters, terrorism, financial downturns, and periods of extreme political and societal division.
Floyd County is a community of independent and thoughtful people who come together to build and rebuild. This challenge seems greater than ever, but rest assured, we’ll be here for you. Let’s stick together, and we will come through this, too.
— From the staff of the Rome News-Tribune