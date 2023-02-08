Watters named National Music Educator of the Year

Pictured are Dr. Watters, Erik Dove- CFO/COO of the Barbershop Harmony Society, and some of Gordon Central High School’s participants in Georgia Spirit. The choir set is themed around dreams, and students’ costumes represent their dreams of the future.

 Contributed

Kim Watters, Choral Director at Gordon Central High School in Calhoun, Georgia, has been named the 2023 Music Educator of the Year by the International Barbershop Harmony Society and the National Association for Music Education.

The BHS/NAfME Music Educator of the Year award recognizes excellence in teaching, performing, and the lifelong impact music teachers make on young singers. “In partnership and collaboration with the National Association for Music Education, the Barbershop Harmony Society presents an annual award to honor educators who give students the opportunity to learn and participate in the joy and power that music brings in uplifting the human spirit and fostering the well-being of society,” states the Barbershop Harmony Society.

