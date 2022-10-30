Before the high school football season kicked off, Gordon Central head football coach T.J. Hamilton said the key to the entire year might be having some early-season success.
And while they were competitive the first three weeks of the season, they weren't able to beat Armuchee, Southeast Whitfield County, or Coosa.
So now the hope is the Warriors can have some late-season success. Like last-game-of-the-year success.
Friday night, Gordon Central hosts Murray County at Ratner Stadium in the regular season finale for both teams with a lot on the line because the Warriors and the Indians are both 0-9.
In other words, one of these teams is about to win a football game.
The Indians weren't exactly competitive early but they did almost get a win in Week Two, when they lost to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13-7 in overtime. The Indians and LFO were familiar with each other because they were both members of the Region 6-3A for a few years before they moved down to the 2A classification starting this school year.
For both, however, the past few weeks have been rough with each 0-5 in Region 7-2A and none of those losses were really close. In their league games, the Warriors have been outscored 271-38 and Murray County has been outscored 236-13.
But now on the final night of the season, they both have a chance to wash away a lot of bad recent memories.