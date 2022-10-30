Before the high school football season kicked off, Gordon Central head football coach T.J. Hamilton said the key to the entire year might be having some early-season success.

And while they were competitive the first three weeks of the season, they weren't able to beat Armuchee, Southeast Whitfield County, or Coosa.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In