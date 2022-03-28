With five wins overall -- and four of those in the relays -- the Gordon Central High School track and field team defeated three Region 7-2A opponents last week in a quadrangular meet at Ratner Stadium.
The Warriors scored 110 points to finish over 40 points ahead of second place Model, which closed the meet with 66. Chattooga was third with 46 and Coosa was fourth with 33.
The Warriors had just one individual first place, but ran away with all four relays, literally, and had a good number of second and thirds to collect their victory.
In the relays, Gordon Central won the 4-x-100, 4-x-200, and 4-x-400 with Model coming in second and the Warriors took the 4-x-800 with Coosa the runner-up and Model finishing third.
The 4-x-100 relay was the race of the day with just two one-hundredths of a second separating GC and Model. The Warriors won by a hair, finishing with a 46.66 while the Blue Devils had a 46.68.
It was also close in the 4-x-200 with four Gordon Central runners teaming up to run a winning time of 1:40.81 with Model second with a 1:43.13.
But it wasn't close at all in the 4-x-400 as the host school won with a resounding 3:51.08 while Model was over 40 seconds behind, running a 4:37.15 for the silver medal.
The Warriors did have to push to the end to win the 3,200-meter run, taking it by 10 seconds over Coosa. The blue-and-silver finished with a 9:40.24 winning time and the Eagles had a 9:50.12.