The Gordon Central High School football team will get a chance to regroup and reboot this week because the Warriors are off.

And not just from school, but they won't be playing this Friday with this being their open date in the seven-team Region 7-2A. The league itself will surpass the halfway point of this season this week with three games before the Warriors are back at it next Friday night against current first-place holder Rockmart.

