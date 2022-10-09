The Gordon Central High School football team will get a chance to regroup and reboot this week because the Warriors are off.
And not just from school, but they won't be playing this Friday with this being their open date in the seven-team Region 7-2A. The league itself will surpass the halfway point of this season this week with three games before the Warriors are back at it next Friday night against current first-place holder Rockmart.
The open date comes on the completion of a tough four-week that saw them play four playoff teams from 2021 and three of those teams -- Fannin County and North Murray in Region 7-2A and Trion in Region 7A Division -- currently are in first place in their regions.
Now a young group with a lot of freshmen and sophomores that are truly getting baptism by fire every Friday night get a week to catch their breaths. They can also work on some fundamentals and get back some other basics as they continue to try and correct their mistakes and play as well as they can every week.
They have a lot of players in their lineup that have gone from middle school players to varsity performers with no sub-varsity experience in between. And fighting through things like that can take time.
The road doesn't get easier with Rockmart, which is off to a rocket-like start in its first year in the Region, next on the schedule but after that the Warriors are home twice and hopefully the friendly confines of will be the spark they need to have a strong finish.
The first of those two home dates is against Model, a team they are familiar with and have been very competitive with the past few years as the GHSA has aligned them together for a while now.
Then they have league Murray County at Ratner Stadium the last night of the season and the Indians have had their share of woes as well this year. They began this week 0-6 and had only scored three touchdowns while allowing 219 points in those losses.
The Indians will host Rockmart this Friday and they were off last week after falling 49-0 the week before to archrival North Murray in their now Region 7-2 matchup.
The new 7-2A has been everything people thought it would be a lot of good teams and a lot of good athletes, making for some intense games and quite a few teams are displaying the ability to produce points every time they play.