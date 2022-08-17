Warriors visit Armuchee Friday night

Looking to be 1-0 for the first time in a long while, the Gordon Central High School football team open the season Friday night at Armuchee.
The Warriors are a young and unproven bunch but head coach T.J. Hamilton believes his Warriors, who will step on the field with a few freshman and sophomore, are growing every day.
And the team they are playing, the Armuchee Indians, appear to be the same way with a young roster that is growing every day. They have just four seniors on their roster this year, but didn’t have many more than that last year when they went 5-4, which was their best season in nearly a decade.
It was almost like two different seasons for the Indians, with the bad part coming when they needed the good part to happen. They won their first four games to start the year and had the wind at their backs to start the Region season, but lost four of their five league games to finish in fifth place and out of the playoff picture.
For the Warriors, they are simply hoping to put everything together and get things going they way they want them too. Like the announcer on the NFL Network said during one of the broadcast over the weekend when talking about a struggling team, “they need to spit in their palms, rub their hands together, and then go kick some tail.”
And they’re ready to do with a team that will be as young as any in the state with half the defensive starters being sophomores and freshmen and a few on the offensive side as well.
But Hamilton said they can’t be underestimated.
“That’s the great thing about these young guys, they’re eager,” he said. “They’re eager to work. They’re eager to learn. They’re eager to get better and we aren’t about to curtail any of that. They’re coming in every day and starting new and making that day the most important day we have together, which is so important because we have to take it one day at a time and make a commitment to getting better every day. And I think these guys are doing that.”
He said a win on Friday would cure a lot of ailments.
“I’m just a big believer in early success,” Hamilton said. “You can set a good tone for the remainder of your season by doing some good things early and so we want to be as ready as we can be in that first game. We’re playing a young team like ourselves and we need to go out and make some plays on both sides of the football early and play with confidence and get into a good rhythm and a good flow and if we can do that, then I know we can be successful.”
The Indians enter the game looking to snap a three-game losing streak that ended their 2021 season. They scored 190 points last year, but just 49 points or seven touchdowns in their five Region games.
Kickoff at Armuchee High School is set for 7:30 p.m.