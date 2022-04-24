It's the rematch the Gordon Central High School soccer team has been waiting for.
The Warriors began this week just three wins away from the 2A state championship and last year, when they were just two wins away, they lost to Pace Academy in Atlanta, 3-0, ending the GHSA title hopes.
And the road to that state title runs though the Pacers again with them coming to town Tuesday night to face the Warriors in an Elite Eight showdown at Ratner Stadium. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
"I think our players have been looking forward to this game ever since last year," Gordon Central head coach Matt Wiley said. "No disrepect to Pace Academy, but I think my guys feel like we just didn't play well in that game and they want the chance to redeem themselves. They got two (goals) in against early last year and put us behind the eight-ball right away and honestly, they were both dribblers, but they went in which is all that matters.
"And then they just wore us out with their left-side attack. All game long, they were attacking from the left side and we just never made the adjustment to stop it. But this year, I am hoping, we can get one in early or keep it close the first 40 minutes and then we can go in at halftime and make the proper adjustments. But I think my kids are really looking forward to this game so I'm excited about it. We know they are strong, but we have a very good team so I think it's going to be a very good match."
The Warriors reached this point by defeating Fitzgerald, 2-0, last Thursday night at Ratner Stadium in the second round of the 2A GHSA playoffs. Senior forward Charley Garcia scored both of the team's goals and they came in the second 40 minutes of play after the teams had a scoreless first half.
If time of possession was a statistic kept in soccer, Gordon Central would have dominated it, controlling the ball for approximately 30 to 35 minutes of the first half. However, despite a few shots on goal, it was nil-nil at the break.
"We totally controlled the ball basically, the entire first 40," Wiley said. "We would come down and pass it and pass it and pass it and then lose it and they would come down and pass it once or twice and lose it and then we would come back and pass it and pass it and pass it and then lose it. I mean it went that way the entire first half.
"So I took the guys in (to the locker room) at halftime and (we made adjustments) and sure enough, we come out in the second half and score twice in the first few minutes. So we had plenty of shots in the first half, but nothing to show for it on the scoreboard. So we made a couple of tweaks and once we got the lead, we were trying to add on, but also make sure they didn't counter (with a goal) that would have made it even closer because I really thought it was already a game was much closer than I anticipated it would be. But we definitely thought the second round would be where the competition would get much tougher and it definitely was."