For the Gordon Central High School football team, there is nowhere to go but up.
They didn't win a game last year despite believing they had a strong senior class that would pave the way to winning.
Head coach T.J. Hamilton has made wholesale changes in the coaching staff with new coordinators, bringing in a ton of experience in guys like former Woodland High head coach Tony Plott, former Spraberry defensive coordinator Bill Blizzard and former Cartersville assistant Ezekiel Bridges, who bring about 75 years of experience to the game.
They have also changed the way they do things on both sides of the ball as they look to take advantage of what they have -- a young team that will have a lot of freshmen and sophomores on the field.
One, they have made a lot of noise because of their commitment as they made all the voluntary workouts during the recent summer period mandatory with their solid attendance.
And also they have won before. This year's group of sophomores won the local 2A Region middle school championship two years ago and then last year, Ashworth was 5-5 and in contention for the top spot. And a few players off that roster are now ready to contribute for the Warriors on Friday nights.
"Those guys have had success. They know how to win and they know what it takes to win because they have done it," Hamilton said. "This group of sophomores we have, they did a real nice job two years ago as eighth-graders. So we're excited to see what they can do.
"Now it's a whole new ballgame at this level, but all those younger guys have played with confidence and put in a lot of hard work this summer. And they've been committed. They've been here every day, asking what they can do to get better. Wanting to get better. It's been fun to see."
They enter the season looking to stop a 12-game losing streak overall and Hamilton said a good start could be just what the doctor ordered.
"I think, for us, we need to have some good things happen early," he said. "We're opening up with a good team in Armurchee, but they're not a 5A program like we've been opening with the past couple of years. They're a good team, but they're our size, so we feel like we can compete with them.
"And then we played Southeast Whitfield and we did very well offensively against them last year. Now we couldn't stop their running game, but we put four touchdowns on the board and had a very good night offensively. And then we play Coosa and we lost a real tough one to them (7-6), so I feel like we're playing some teams right away that we can compete with and if we can go out and take care of business, we can have some good things happen for us early and I think will build our young guys' confidence."
The Warriors do have a few returning players from last year's club that will, along with the rookies, form the nucleus of the team.
Junior Peyton Chastain and sophomore Matthew Hammock will make them strong at the tight end position. Both could also be playing defensive end as well as the Warriors had a lot of guys playing offense and defense in 2021 and could very well have that again this year.
They also have a number of returning ballcarriers as