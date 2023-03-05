After seeing a four-game winning streak snapped with a 2-1 loss at Heritage last Tuesday night, the Warriors were looking to begin a new streak this past Wednesday, but had to settle for a doubleheader split at Coosa.
In the opener, Donnie Brown pitched six solid innings for the Warriors, but was saddled with a loss as seven hits was not enough for LFO to plate a run.
Brown struck out eight batters and did not issue a walk. He scattered eight hits and gave up two earned runs. The Eagles plated two in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Carson Goff went 2 for 3 with a triple, while Tanner Mantooth, Gabe Helton, Jacob Gregg, Dylan Blankenship and Grayden Johnson all had singles.
Blankenship also turned in impressive performance on the mound in the nightcap.
The senior allowed just three hits in seven innings. He walked four batters and allowed two earned runs to go with 10 strikeouts.
LFO scored three times in the top of the fifth inning to break open a 2-1 game. Mantooth and Gregg had two hits apiece. Goff, Eli Walker, Brent Bowman and Kendall Chumley all drove in runs for the Warriors.
In the opening game of the 2023 Catoosa Children’s Fund Classic, played Saturday at Ridgeland High School due to unplayable field conditions at Chattanooga’s AT&T Field, the Warriors committed five errors and collected just one hit as they fell to the Class 6A Wolves in five innings.
An double by Walker was the only hit of the game for LFO. Mantooth pitched 3.2 innings. He gave up eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Carter Davis allowed one hit and struck out one batter in 1.1 innings of relief.
LFO began the new week at 6-4 overall.
Sports editor
