041923_CCN_EliWalker.jpg

LFO’s Eli Walker had two hits and earned a pitching victory in a huge 4-3 road win at Bremen last last week.

 Charlie Qualls, Warriors In Motion Photography

For LFO, the fate of the 2023 regular season will all hinge on two final games.

The postseason fate of the Warriors will be determined this week with a two-game Region 6-AAA series against Coahulla Creek. Game 1 will be at home on Tuesday, while LFO will travel to Whitfield County for Game 2 on Thursday to close out the regular season.

