For LFO, the fate of the 2023 regular season will all hinge on two final games.
The postseason fate of the Warriors will be determined this week with a two-game Region 6-AAA series against Coahulla Creek. Game 1 will be at home on Tuesday, while LFO will travel to Whitfield County for Game 2 on Thursday to close out the regular season.
While Ringgold and Gordon Lee will finish in the top two spots, four teams remained alive for the final two state playoff berths from the region going into the final week.
Adairsville (8-4 in region) is currently third, while LFO (7-5) is fourth, followed by Bremen (6-6) and Coahulla Creek (5-7). Adairsville and Bremen will also close out the regular season with a series this week.
LFO split two games with Adairsville, but now hold an extremely important tiebreaker against Bremen after winning two against the Blue Devils last week.
LFO 10, BREMEN 0
A half-inning was all the Warriors needed this past Thursday as they blitzed Bremen for 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning to win Game 1 at home.
The inning started when LFO loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter with one out and it continued as four runs scored on a pair of walks, another hit batter and an error.
Bremen got the second out on strikes, but Carson Goff delivered a two-run single and Tanner Mantooth drove in a solo run with a single. Then, following the third hit batter of the inning, Dylan Blankenship ripped a three-run double to give LFO a lead it would not relinquish.
Blankenship pitched all five innings and scattered four hits. He struck out four batters and walked two, while also going 2 for 2 at the plate. Brent Bowman, Jacob Gregg, Gabe Helton and Donnie Brown also had one RBI apiece.
LFO 4, BREMEN 3
LFO scored all four of its runs in the top of the fourth inning on Friday. Eli Walker tripled and came home on an error. Then, following a walk by Gregg, Helton delivered a three-run, inside-the-park homerun.
Bremen battled back to get two runs in the bottom of the fourth and one more in the bottom of the fifth. The Blue Devils had the bases loaded with two outs later in the fifth, but could not score. They also put runners on the corners with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but LFO was able to get out of the jam.
Walker, who went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple, pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits and a walk. He finished with two strikeouts in the victory. Mantooth worked the seventh and got the save.
The Warriors, 16-11 overall going into this week, also beat Sequatchie County (Tenn.), 3-2, on Saturday. Coverage of that game is on our website.