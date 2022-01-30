The Gordon Central High School soccer team is off to a great start.
Looking for a second consecutive trip to the GHSA Final Four state playoffs in late April, the Warriors took their first steps towards that goal last week with a pair of opening victories.
They began the season last Tuesday evening with a 4-1 road victory over Dawson County and then on Thursday night, they scored four goals in each half for an 8-0 laugher over Christian Heritage in Dalton.
"It was a good week for us," Gordon Central head coach Matt Wiley. "We had a lot of different guys that really showed out. I thought we got off to a slow start in that first game, but I am sure there were some first-game jitters and things like that and once we got them out of the way, I thought we played well.
"Against Christian Heritage, they were a team we beat 2-0 last year, so I was kind of surprised that we were able to score so many goals, but we had a lot of kids play well. We had a few different guys score our goals and defensively, we used quite a few people, but still got the shutout, so we were pleased with the way the first week for us. But we still got a lot of work to do and we've still got a lot of things we've got to clean, so we'll get back to work this week on shoring some things up."