The Gordon Central High School basketball team is now off until after the New Year.
And the break probably comes at a good time for a team that will look to regroup and put things back together when the 2022 part of their schedule resuumes Tuesday, Jan. 4 when they get back to their AA Region 7 schedule with a road trip to Pepperell.
The Warriors completed play Wednesday in the Mistletoe Madness tournament at North Murray High School are now have a full week to back in the gym and get to work on being the best team they can be in January and February, when playoff positions from each seed are determined.
The team lost all three games they played at Murray, but still have a lot to play for with the rest of the region schedule in front of them.
"We've just got to keep working," Gordon Central first-year head coach Wes Greer said. "The kids know we're trying to change the culture and the way you do that is too keep working. And if you keep working you're only going to get better, so the key for us is too keep working. But I have no doubt that if we can just start to experience some success and have some things go our way,we'll get this turned around."
At the North Murray event, all three games werem't really close and Greer said that is a trend they've got to curtail now.
"We've got to stay competitive," he said. "Whatever we have to do to give ourselves a chance to stay competitive, that's what we have to do."
He said he believes they have a set starting five and feel good about the people coming off the bench behind them, but nothing is secure and players need to maintain their level of play or changes could be coming.
The began play in the North Murray competition by falling to the hosts, 52-29, on the first day and then they lost to Ringgold, 71-33, in the second before they were knocked off by Murray County Monday in what is to be their final game for two nearly two weeks until they square off with Pepperell again.